© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Business Sponsors

Thank you to our business sponsors for supporting KUNR!

American Wealth Management

Aquious Tankless

Artown

Automotion

AVA Ballet Theatre

Bill Pearce Motors

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Bishop First United Methodist Church

Bobo’s Mogul Mouse

Bridges Construction

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Carson City Symphony

Carson Tahoe Health

Challenger Learning Center of Northern Nevada

Chamber Music Unbound

City of Reno Arts & Culture Commission

Clover Counseling

Community Foundation of Northern Nevada

Cooke Elder Navigation

Coral Academy of Science

Cordillera International Film Festival

DEI Engineers

Edible Reno-Tahoe

Empower Youth Foundation

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Friedman & Throop

Great American Craft Fairs

Great Basin Brewing Company

Great Basin Federal Credit Union

Great Basin Institute

Greater Nevada Credit Union

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Resort and Casino

High Sierra Energy Foundation

Humana + Vera Whole Health

IMBĪB

Inova

Inyo Council for the Arts

Jewish Nevada

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

Latino Arte and Culture

Ludmila CPA

Mammoth Hospital

Mile High Jazz Band

Moana Nursery

Mt. Rose – Ski Tahoe

Neighbor Network of Northern Nevada

Nevada Arts Council

Nevada Discovery Museum

Nevada Division of Water Resources

Nevada Humane Society

Nevada Humanities

Nevada Museum of Art

Nevada State Treasurer's Office

Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society

Northern Nevada Bluegrass Association

Northern Nevada Central Labor Council

Northern Nevada International Center

Northern Nevada Medical Center

Nova Tile and Stone

NV Energy

Ormat Nevada Inc.

Our Center

Parsons, Behle and Latimer

PBS Reno KNPB Channel 5 Public Broadcasting

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

Promenade on the River

Reno Chamber Orchestra

Reno Jazz Orchestra

Reno Little Theater

Reno Philharmonic

Reno Punk Rock Flea Market

Reno Type

Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce

Renown Health

Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church

Sanford Center for Aging

Shamrock Productions

Sierra Arts Foundation

Sierra Nevada Ballet

Sierra School of Performing Arts

Snell & Wilmer

Stan Can Design

Stanford Health Care

Strawberry Music Festival

Stremmel Gallery

Sundance Books and Music

Sweet’s Handmade Candies

Temple Sinai

Thunder Pain and Wellness

NV Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs

Truckee Meadows Water Authority

University of Nevada Press

UNR College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources

UNR College of Engineering

UNR College of Science

UNR Department of Theatre & Dance

UNR Extension

UNR Gender, Race, & Identity

UNR Reynolds School of Journalism

UNR School of the Arts

UNR Ski Team / Ski Swap

Urban Roots

Washoe County Manager’s Office

Washoe K-12 Education Foundation

Way to Go

Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC

Western Folklife Center

WIN (Western Industrial Nevada)

Last updated on Feb. 14, 2024.