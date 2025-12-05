KUNR Youth Media: Fall 2025

KUNR’s fall 2025 cohort included three students from the Washoe County School District: Anthony Angelopoulos, Addison Gwin, and Lela Lennon.

Over the semester, students produced interviews and news stories as part of a class led by WCSD teacher Brian La Torre and KUNR reporter Maria Palma.

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio WCSD teacher Brian La Torre (right) and Damonte Ranch High School student Addison Gwin edit audio on a computer during a KUNR Youth Media class in fall 2025.

“Their growth as storytellers shows how much talent and potential exists in our local youth. Watching them experiment with new ideas, learn to shape their own narratives, and gain confidence in their voices has been incredibly rewarding,” explained Palma, who mentored the students throughout the semester.

“Every week, they brought fresh perspectives and a real commitment to understanding their community. Supporting them as they discovered what journalism can mean in their own lives has been one of the most meaningful parts of my semester,” Palma continued.

Explore stories produced by the students for Youth Media below, airing on KUNR FM throughout Dec. 2025.