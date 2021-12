To obtain copies of annual financial reports, contact:

AJ Kenneson, Business Operations Manager

(775) 682-6052

Click here to send an email.

IRS Form 990

KUNR does not file a Form 990, as it is part of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Per CPB’s requirement for IRS Form 990 applicable information:

Contractors meeting threshold: KUNR's current annual payment to NPR is $218,487.

Key employees meeting threshold: None