Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck
Fridays, starting Feb. 3, at 7:44 a.m., 8:44 a.m., noon, 5:44 p.m. PT
KUNR’s Democracy Reporter Lucia Starbuck breaks down political news in Nevada. Each week, she checks in with elected officials, lobbyists, journalists, or Nevadans whose lives are directly affected by laws passed during the legislative session.
Purple Politics Nevada refers to how the state isn’t blue or red — it’s both. The Democratic-controlled legislature will need to work with the Republican governor during the 2023 session.