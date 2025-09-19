Nevada wants to help workers save for retirement

Nearly 600,000 Nevadans do not have access to a 401 (k) or pension through their job, according to AARP. That’s why Nevada lawmakers created a state-facilitated retirement savings program for private-sector employees called the Nevada Employee Savings Trust (NEST) .

Businesses with more than six employees, who have been around for more than three years, and don’t offer retirement options, must enroll in this program under a state law established in 2023. They are not required to match employee contributions and workers are automatically enrolled.

Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, to learn about how the program works, why it’s so difficult for Americans to save, and the political hurdles of this type of policy.

Guests: Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine, UNR professor and chair of economics Elliott Parker, and former Lieutenant Gov. Kate Marshall.