Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Nevada wants to help workers save for retirement

By Lucia Starbuck
Published September 19, 2025 at 2:13 PM PDT
Nearly 600,000 Nevadans do not have access to a 401 (k) or pension through their job, according to AARP. That’s why Nevada lawmakers created a state-facilitated retirement savings program for private-sector employees called the Nevada Employee Savings Trust (NEST).

Businesses with more than six employees, who have been around for more than three years, and don’t offer retirement options, must enroll in this program under a state law established in 2023. They are not required to match employee contributions and workers are automatically enrolled.

Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, hosted by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, to learn about how the program works, why it’s so difficult for Americans to save, and the political hurdles of this type of policy.

Guests: Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine, UNR professor and chair of economics Elliott Parker, and former Lieutenant Gov. Kate Marshall.

Zach Conine Nevada Treasurer Nevada legislature
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.