KUNR Business Support
MORE THAN JUST RADIO…a trusted window to the world.
KUNR is a distinctive, relevant and regional voice that informs and connects diverse communities through trusted journalism, storytelling and discussion.
Why underwrite with your northern Nevada and eastern Sierra Public Radio station?
KUNR Public Radio is northern Nevada and northeastern California’s listener-supported, nonprofit public radio station, serving nearly 70,000 weekly listeners with engaging content on-air, online and on our free mobile app. With an award-winning KUNR news department and NPR’s distinctive content and style, we deliver programming distinguished by its depth and integrity. KUNR has served the region since October 7, 1963, as part of an outreach service of the University of Nevada, Reno.
In the Truckee Meadows, KUNR also operates its music station, KNCJ Nevada Classical and Jazz 89.5 FM. It serves the Reno-Sparks area with 24-hour classical music on weekdays and jazz on the weekend. KNCJ is accessible online through streaming services and on the KUNR mobile app.
KUNR’s Audience
Educated
- 73% have a college degree or beyond.
- 41% have a postgraduate degree.
Affluent
- $115K median household income.
- 81% are homeowners.
Influential
- 110% more likely to be top management.
- 48% more likely to be a business owner or partner.
Source: MRI-Simmons Doublebase Fall 2022. Adults 18+ who listen to NPR news station.
Why your business or organization should sponsor KUNR
Business messaging on public radio creates a positive brand perception; it’s known as the “Halo Effect.” Public radio is prized as an oasis from commercialism. Listeners connect with and reward companies that underwrite our programming.
- 80% consider public radio personally important to them.
- 72% prefer to buy products or services from NPR sponsors.
- 87% of NPR news listeners have taken action because of a sponsorship announcement.
- 74% have a more positive opinion of a business when they find out it supports public radio.
Source: NPR State of Sponsorship Survey, April 2022.
Testimonials
“Promenade on the River has been a longtime sponsor of KUNR because the content is the most interesting, informative, diverse and relevant programming on the radio. Our community is very fortunate to have KUNR and we want to make sure it continues to thrive.”
— Laurie M. Leonard, Executive Director, Promenade on the River