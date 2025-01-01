KUNR Business Support

MORE THAN JUST RADIO…a trusted window to the world.

KUNR is a distinctive, relevant and regional voice that informs and connects diverse communities through trusted journalism, storytelling and discussion.

Why underwrite with your northern Nevada and eastern Sierra Public Radio station?

KUNR Public Radio is northern Nevada and northeastern California’s listener-supported, nonprofit public radio station, serving nearly 70,000 weekly listeners with engaging content on-air, online and on our free mobile app. With an award-winning KUNR news department and NPR’s distinctive content and style, we deliver programming distinguished by its depth and integrity. KUNR has served the region since October 7, 1963, as part of an outreach service of the University of Nevada, Reno.

In the Truckee Meadows, KUNR also operates its music station, KNCJ Nevada Classical and Jazz 89.5 FM. It serves the Reno-Sparks area with 24-hour classical music on weekdays and jazz on the weekend. KNCJ is accessible online through streaming services and on the KUNR mobile app.