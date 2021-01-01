Sandy Vance

Sandy has spent 20 years working in almost every realm of media. She began her career in radio as a sales assistant, but quickly moved on to become a traffic manager for three major radio stations in Reno. Building on her radio experience, Sandy then changed direction working as traffic coordinator position at a local broadcast TV station. Her view from inside commercial radio and television sales brings a unique perspective to KUNR.

Outside of work, Sandy enjoys spending time with family, Pilates and running many of the 5K fun runs around town. She also has a deep love for shoes, animals, TV and all things zombie.