Sandy Vance is looking at the camera and smiling.

Sandy Vance

Traffic Manager

Sandy has spent 20 years working in almost every realm of media. She began her career in radio as a sales assistant, but quickly moved on to become a traffic manager for three major radio stations in Reno. Building on her radio experience, Sandy then changed direction working as traffic coordinator position at a local broadcast TV station. Her view from inside commercial radio and television sales brings a unique perspective to KUNR.

Outside of work, Sandy enjoys spending time with family, Pilates and running many of the 5K fun runs around town. She also has a deep love for shoes, animals, TV and all things zombie.