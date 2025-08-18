ACLU of Nevada sues DMV over refusal to fully release public records on talks with ICE

The ACLU of Nevada filed a lawsuit against the DMV over failing to fully release documents related to its cooperation with ICE.

Officials with the nonprofit say they’ve made multiple public record requests since the beginning of the year to learn about the state agency’s internal policies and communications with federal immigration enforcement officials. But they only received incomplete documents after sending a formal letter through the Nevada Attorney General's Office.

The ACLU of Nevada said heavily redacted records suggest that DMV and ICE staff used Signal to communicate. It’s an encrypted messaging app with an auto-delete feature, which could violate state law. Senior staff attorney Sadmira Ramic said the lack of transparency is concerning.

“Looking at the information that was included in these redacted records at least shows that ICE has made requests to the DMV for information of individuals,” Ramic said.

Nevada is one of 19 states that allow people without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses. State law prohibits the DMV from sharing immigration information with outside entities.