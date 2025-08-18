© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

ACLU of Nevada sues DMV over refusal to fully release public records on talks with ICE

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT
A view of the service counters at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Northern Nevada. There are two open counters where clerks are seated. Each clerk is assisting community members who are also seated across from them.
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
Customers wait to take their driving tests at the DMV office in Reno, Nev., on April 9, 2022.

The ACLU of Nevada filed a lawsuit against the DMV over failing to fully release documents related to its cooperation with ICE.

Officials with the nonprofit say they’ve made multiple public record requests since the beginning of the year to learn about the state agency’s internal policies and communications with federal immigration enforcement officials. But they only received incomplete documents after sending a formal letter through the Nevada Attorney General's Office.

The ACLU of Nevada said heavily redacted records suggest that DMV and ICE staff used Signal to communicate. It’s an encrypted messaging app with an auto-delete feature, which could violate state law. Senior staff attorney Sadmira Ramic said the lack of transparency is concerning.

“Looking at the information that was included in these redacted records at least shows that ICE has made requests to the DMV for information of individuals,” Ramic said.

Nevada is one of 19 states that allow people without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses. State law prohibits the DMV from sharing immigration information with outside entities.
Tags
Nevada State Government ICEACLU of NevadaDMV
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Explore interviews with KUNR reporters on state government