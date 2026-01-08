Maduro’s capture marks emotional moment for Venezuela-born Reno resident

Lea en español

Freddy Mijares, a former Venezuelan journalist and now a U.S. citizen living in Reno, left Venezuela more than two decades ago after experiencing censorship, threats, and physical violence during the presidency of Hugo Chávez. For him, the news brought back memories of a profession and a country he says became increasingly dangerous.

“Venezuela was becoming a very dangerous place for journalists,” Mijares said. “It was very, very hard to work as a journalist over there or express your thoughts about what was going on with the government of Hugo Chávez.”

U.S. forces captured Maduro in an operation aimed at enforcing federal charges, a move expected to have wide-ranging diplomatic, economic, and political consequences. The news reached Mijares early in the morning through a phone call from a friend.

After confirming the reports online, Mijares said he felt very happy at the news, while he and his wife tried to process what they were seeing.

“So I went to Google and Nicolás Maduro was captured by the U.S. forces, and I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I had to ask my wife, ‘Hey, what is the meaning of this?’ And she couldn’t believe it either. She started jumping with happiness. She was very happy.”

For Mijares, seeing Maduro in U.S. custody feels like a potential turning point for Venezuela, a country he describes as deeply fractured after decades of political turmoil and economic collapse. Still, he says the moment is filled with uncertainty.

Many Venezuelans, both at home and abroad, remain in shock as questions loom about the country’s future and how U.S.–Venezuela relations may evolve. Any changes could affect oil markets and reshape regional diplomacy.

“I’ve seen the devastation of what used to be a beautiful country,” Mijares said. “In a quarter of a century, it has become just chaos. I’ve seen people dying, families being separated, and that includes me.”

While Mijares says he is grateful for the safety and freedom of expression he has found in the United States, his thoughts remain with friends and family still in Venezuela and with a nation facing an uncertain path forward after a historic moment.

