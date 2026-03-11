All Weather Considered: Mar. 11, 2026

It’s back to the warming trend. Sierra communities will be in the 60s by the end of this week. The valley floor will start next week in the 80s. The earliest we’ve seen 80 in Reno was on March 12.

On Tuesday, there is a chance that we will break the all-time high of 83 degrees set on March 31, 1966.

With the unusually high temperatures in the mountains, snow accumulation will be impacted. Avoid the Truckee River this weekend as the water will be very cold and fast.