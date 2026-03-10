© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR All Weather Considered logo
All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Mar. 10, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published March 10, 2026 at 11:22 AM PDT

We’re experiencing a cool down compared to yesterday, but we’re still well above average. Reno’s high will be around 67 with an overnight low of 35. Winds will also be a factor today as there will be isolated gusts of up 30 mph and choppy lake conditions at Pyramid in the afternoon.

After today, we’ll be back to a warming trend as a high pressure system settles in. By Friday, we could potentially see some records broken. The Sierra communities will also see higher than average temperatures which will accelerate snowmelt. Truckee river will be dangerous to swim in due to fast-moving cold water.

The start of next week continues to look warm and dry with Monday projected to be around 82 degrees in Reno.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
University of Nevada Reno logos for the Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.

KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.