All Weather Considered: Mar. 10, 2026

We’re experiencing a cool down compared to yesterday, but we’re still well above average. Reno’s high will be around 67 with an overnight low of 35. Winds will also be a factor today as there will be isolated gusts of up 30 mph and choppy lake conditions at Pyramid in the afternoon.

After today, we’ll be back to a warming trend as a high pressure system settles in. By Friday, we could potentially see some records broken. The Sierra communities will also see higher than average temperatures which will accelerate snowmelt. Truckee river will be dangerous to swim in due to fast-moving cold water.

The start of next week continues to look warm and dry with Monday projected to be around 82 degrees in Reno.