A headshot of Bert Johnson. He is standing outside and looking away from the camera. There is a tree and a grassy field behind him.

Bert Johnson

Mountain West News Bureau Reporter

Bert is KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.

He began his career in journalism after studying abroad during the summer of 2011 in Egypt, during the Arab Spring. Before he joined KUNR, Bert was a reporter at Capital Public Radio and a producer for KNPR.

Bert likes tinkering with bikes, backpacking the Sierra and studying Spanish, which has helped him cover stories in Mexico City and Puerto Rico.

