Bert JohnsonMountain West News Bureau Reporter
Bert is KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
He began his career in journalism after studying abroad during the summer of 2011 in Egypt, during the Arab Spring. Before he joined KUNR, Bert was a reporter at Capital Public Radio and a producer for KNPR.
Bert likes tinkering with bikes, backpacking the Sierra and studying Spanish, which has helped him cover stories in Mexico City and Puerto Rico.
Latinos face high rates of COVID-19 and diabetes. But one community clinic in Reno is seeing sharp decreases in patient numbers, deepening the risk for people with chronic illnesses.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 has already made its way to California and health officials in Washoe County say it’s only a matter of time before it will arrive in Nevada. Mountain West News Bureau reporter Bert Johnson spoke to Dr. Mark Pandori to learn more about the state’s level of preparedness. Pandori is the director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.
Sheriff’s deputies in Washoe County, Nev., responded to two fentanyl overdoses in a 12-hour span earlier this month.In one case, a baby who was exposed to…