© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The threat of catastrophic funding cuts for public media looms, and while we don’t know what the U.S. Senate will do, we do know this: We need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media today ➡️

Some Sparks Fire positions saved after city announces cuts

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:57 PM PDT
A large red fire truck sits in front of a building.
Bert Johnson
/
KUNR
A fire truck was parked in front of Sparks Fire Station 1 after shift change on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Last month, members of Sparks City Council voted to lay off more than a dozen staff to help address an $18 million budget deficit.

That included five new firefighters, even though they hadn’t even finished their training at the time.

But now, city officials have confirmed they’ve been able to retain a pair of those new recruits after all.

According to City Manager Dion Louthan, that’s because they’ve got a clearer picture of the fiscal year that just ended than they did when the cuts were first approved — and that’s helped them find room in the budget for the two positions.

“We can start to project a little bit more accurately what the ending fund balance looks like, how we performed against the budget the prior year, and that just gives us more clarity,” he said.

But Fire Apparatus Operator Mike Szopa gave credit to fire department employees. He told KUNR that in the weeks since those cuts were announced, two senior personnel committed to retiring. That’ll free up funding for the two recruits to stay.

“It's a start,” Szopa said. “Obviously, retaining all five was our goal, and even retaining that, we're still in a not so great position as far as our staffing goes.”

Szopa said the department has been understaffed since the Great Recession, when funding was cut and never restored. At the same time, he estimated that call volume has tripled. The staffing shortage is especially troubling this year, when the fire season’s already off to a busy start, Szopa said.

Meanwhile, Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran said his department has been in talks with the city next door, looking for ways to share resources and in the long run, potentially regionalize emergency services.

“Everything's on the table. Can we share dispatch? Can we share fire prevention services, training, logistics? Those are all options that we want to consider,” he said.
Tags
Local Stories sparks fire departmentSparks City Councilbudget
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson
Related Content

Calls to defund public media are getting louder — but your voice is power


Personal stories are powerful, and your voice matters now more than ever. Call the KUNR Testimonial Line at 775-682-6039 to share what KUNR and public media mean to you. 💙