President Donald Trump unveiled his budget proposal Monday, and a significant cut to the Department of Interior is on the table.The Trump administration…
The City of Reno held its first budget workshop for the next fiscal year. As Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports, the City Council raised serious…
A library in northeast Reno will stay open after Washoe County backed off plans to shutter the branch. Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey reports. The…
Nevada’s rural community colleges are cash-strapped. That will only get worse under the current budget proposal. Leaders from those colleges will be in…
If you’re scratching your head about why the treasurer is designing the state’s budget, you’re not the only one. In an unprecedented move, Nevada State…