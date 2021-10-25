Noah Glick

Noah GlickContent Director/Morning Edition Host
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen was Nevada's sole Congressional representative during the recent COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The state's junior…
Sen. Cortez Masto reflects on Jan. 6, how the government has handled the pandemic and climate changeDemocrat Catherine Cortez Masto has been serving Nevada in the U.S. Senate since 2017, filling the seat left by the now-retired Harry Reid. She has worked…
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.COVID-19 vaccines available Monday for Carson City area kidsBy Kaleb RoedelCOVID-19…
Read and listen to the morning news headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.Congressman Amodei says he won't run for Nevada governorBy The Associated…
Jacky Rosen is in her first term as a U.S. Senator from Nevada. Since taking office in 2019, she has pushed for more support for women in the fields of…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.Nevada rancher cites `shroud of secrecy' at lithium mineBy The Associated…
Congressman Mark Amodei talks elections, public lands and why he voted against the Jan. 6 commissionCongressman Mark Amodei has been representing Northern Nevada in Congress since 2011. He’s been an advocate for more local control of federal lands and…
In the early days of the pandemic and his first term as Nevada governor, Steve Sisolak closed casinos, which was the first time that’s happened since the…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.New Nevada law aims to bridge gender wage gapBy Bert JohnsonWomen in Nevada…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots now available in Washoe CountyBy Michelle…