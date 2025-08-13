Who’s running for statewide office in Nevada so far?

Nevada might be a year away from the 2026 midterm election, but that hasn’t stopped some candidate announcements for governor and attorney general. However, things can change between now and the official candidate filing period in March. Here’s who has announced their intention to run for statewide office so far.

2026 Governor Race

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has already said that he will run again. Here are the Democrats who will likely face each other in the gubernatorial Primary Election in June 2026.

Aaron Ford, Nevada Attorney General, announced he is running for governor

So far, he will face Democratic Washoe County Commission Chair Alexis Hill in the June primary, and has endorsements from both of Nevada’s Senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.

In a video posted on social media, Ford said he envisions a future with attainable housing, affordable insurance, and jobs that pay a living wage.

In 2019, Ford became the first African American to be elected to a statewide constitutional office in Nevada. He was previously the State Senate Majority Leader.

Alexis Hill, chair of the Washoe County Board of Commissioners, will be running for governor

Hill confirmed her plans to the Reno Gazette-Journal in July.

Hill joins her fellow Democrat—Attorney General Aaron Ford—in challenging Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. She said she wants to be an alternative for Nevadans who are tired of the status quo.

Hill is behind in terms of fundraising. But she’s counting on small-dollar donors, who she said have supported her previous campaigns.

2026 Attorney General Race

This seat is open because Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford will term out. Below are the Democrats who have announced their campaign and will likely face off during the June Primary Election in 2026; a Republican has not stepped forward yet.

Nicole Cannizzaro, Nevada Senate Majority Leader, will be running for Nevada Attorney General

So far, Cannizzaro will face Nevada’s Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine in the June primary.

In announcing her run, she said, “Our leaders should be focused on making Nevada safer and stronger, but the Trump administration and Congress have continued their assault on ordinary Nevadans. As a former gang prosecutor, I don’t scare easy. I’ve taken on the big fights to protect reproductive health care, cut health care and drug costs, and go after corporate investors who have jacked up the cost of housing.”

Cannizzaro, who’s from Las Vegas, is the first female Senate majority leader—and previously served as a prosecutor in Clark County. She received her law degree from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law.

Zach Conine, Nevada Treasurer, will seek the office of the State’s Attorney General

Conine was the first candidate to enter the race.

In his announcement, Conine said, “As Treasurer, I’ve worked to safeguard taxpayer dollars and expand financial protections for working families. Now, I want to take that fight to the Attorney General’s office—where I’ll hold bad actors accountable, stand up for Nevadans, and make sure the law works for everyone, not just the powerful. And if Trump, Elon, or anyone messes with Nevada, we’ll see them in court.”

Conine has served as the state’s treasurer for the past six years. He is a licensed attorney who graduated from UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law and Cornell University.