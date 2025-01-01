Autumn Novotny is the student digital media intern for KUNR and is a senior who will be graduating May 2025 with a major in journalism and a creative writing minor. She previously interned with KUNR as a student reporter.

With a passion for public relations and brand management, she is interested in social media strategy and digital content creation, exploring how brands can connect with audiences in meaningful ways. After graduation, she aspires to work at a PR firm where she can contribute to helping brands tell their stories effectively.

