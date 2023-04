Vicki Adame is an award-winning bilingual journalist who joined KUNR Public Radio in October 2022 as the news editor. She has more than 17 years’ experience working in journalism as a reporter and editor.

Prior to joining KUNR, she worked at MPR News in St. Paul, Minnesota as the Latino community reporter. She received a master’s in journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2017. Adame is fluent in Spanish.