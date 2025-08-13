© 2025 KUNR
Nevada National Guard will begin assisting ICE in September

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:15 AM PDT
A Nevada Guard soldier looks out over Lake Tahoe while he dangles his legs off of the helicopter’s ramp on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, above South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the state’s organized militia told KUNR that activation plans won’t be finalized until September.

“Orders for the Soldiers [sic] involved have not been given at this point. We are still very much in the planning stages of this activation,” the statement said.

In the meantime, commanders are looking for soldiers who want to volunteer for the temporary assignment, which Lombardo confirmed to The Nevada Independent last week.

When the orders do come, about 40 National Guard members will help U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the agency continues its deportation blitz across the country.

They won’t be making arrests or going to other states, though: Soldiers will instead focus on administrative and logistical support in Nevada.

The Secretary of Defense has authorized military personnel to be assigned for operations through Nov. 15, 2025.
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
