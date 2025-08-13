Nevada National Guard will begin assisting ICE in September

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the state’s organized militia told KUNR that activation plans won’t be finalized until September.

“Orders for the Soldiers [sic] involved have not been given at this point. We are still very much in the planning stages of this activation,” the statement said.

In the meantime, commanders are looking for soldiers who want to volunteer for the temporary assignment , which Lombardo confirmed to The Nevada Independent last week.

When the orders do come, about 40 National Guard members will help U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the agency continues its deportation blitz across the country.

They won’t be making arrests or going to other states, though: Soldiers will instead focus on administrative and logistical support in Nevada.

The Secretary of Defense has authorized military personnel to be assigned for operations through Nov. 15, 2025.