Sun Valley could become Washoe County’s next food desert

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:46 PM PDT
The Sun Valley location of Scolari's Food and Drug Company marked its final days in business with deep discounts on August 13, 2025. Once the store closes, residents of this unincorporated community north of Reno will have to travel much further to access fresh, healthy food.
Bert Johnson
/
KUNR News
Scolari’s Food and Drug Company announced last month it was closing its final two stores in Reno-Sparks.

Washoe County Commissioner Mariluz Garcia said the closure means much more than just the loss of a single business. That’s because for years, the Scolari’s location on Sun Valley Boulevard has been the only grocery store serving this unincorporated community of around 20,000 people.

“We will definitely have a food desert in Sun Valley once Scolari’s closes its doors,” Garcia said.

Garcia lives in Sun Valley, and represents the area on the Board of County Commissioners.

She’s trying to identify another grocery chain that could take over the space.

“My job is just to advocate for my constituents, and what I'm hearing is that they do want another grocery store,” Garcia said. “In particular, they've been advocating for a Grocery Outlet.”

If no new grocery store moves in, Garcia’s constituents will have to travel much further for fresh, healthy food.

During the legislative session, a group of Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill to support grocery stores serving food deserts — but it died in committee.
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
