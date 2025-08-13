Sun Valley could become Washoe County’s next food desert

Scolari’s Food and Drug Company announced last month it was closing its final two stores in Reno-Sparks.

Washoe County Commissioner Mariluz Garcia said the closure means much more than just the loss of a single business. That’s because for years, the Scolari’s location on Sun Valley Boulevard has been the only grocery store serving this unincorporated community of around 20,000 people.

“We will definitely have a food desert in Sun Valley once Scolari’s closes its doors,” Garcia said.

Garcia lives in Sun Valley, and represents the area on the Board of County Commissioners.

She’s trying to identify another grocery chain that could take over the space.

“My job is just to advocate for my constituents, and what I'm hearing is that they do want another grocery store,” Garcia said. “In particular, they've been advocating for a Grocery Outlet.”

If no new grocery store moves in, Garcia’s constituents will have to travel much further for fresh, healthy food.