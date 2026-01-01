KUNR Roundup: The top 10 local news stories of 2025
As 2025 comes to a close, we’re reflecting on bright spots from the year. Revisit the top 10 locally produced stories with the greatest impact for our Northern Nevada and Eastern Sierra communities below.
🔟 Laken Riley Act received approval from Nev. state representatives; opponents say it’s ‘bipartisan support for family separation’
President Donald Trump signed his first bill, the Laken Riley Act, into law which received unanimous support from Nevada’s senate and house democrats.
A bill in the California legislature would allow hunters to use trained dogs to pursue bears in certain parts of the state. Supporters say it’s a necessary tool for managing bear populations. But opponents, including those in Lake Tahoe, call it cruel and unnecessary.
A major construction company has been discharging millions of gallons of wastewater into the Truckee River, which runs through tribal land. Now, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking action.
Camping, lying down, sitting and sleeping in public places have been illegal in some parts of town for years. But city council members approved a new ordinance to make those bans citywide.
In South Lake Tahoe’s quiet neighborhoods, the uneasy balance between humans and bears is being tested by one mother bear and her cub, known affectionately as Hope and Bounce.
Last year, local Republicans led a campaign to defund Washoe County libraries. An investigation reveals an apparent financial relationship between an organizer and a member of the library board.
Several hundred people rallied outside the Nevada State capitol building in Carson City for the “50501 Movement,” a nationwide movement against President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.
A majority of farms in the U.S. are considered small, and Nevada is no different. Many provide food right back to the local community, but it’s becoming increasingly more difficult for them to survive, which is the case for one family-operated farm in Fallon.
A restaurant in Incline Village is joining a growing trend of Tahoe businesses making it down the mountain. Sage Leaf is expanding into Midtown Reno.
The Tahoe region has long struggled with a familiar challenge: housing. For the thousands of people who keep Tahoe running, finding a place to live that’s safe, affordable, and near their work is often out of reach.
