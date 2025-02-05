Hundreds gather in a Carson City as part of nationwide ‘50501 Movement’ protest (Photos)

Several hundred people rallied outside the Nevada State capitol building in Carson City for the ‘50501 Movement’, a nationwide movement against President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.

The 50501 Movement started online with the mission of “50 Protests - 50 States - 1 Day,” encouraging people to join in protest against some of the policies the Trump administration has placed in the last two weeks, and against Project 2025.

Irene Mendoza, from Fernley, energetically ran up and down the front lines of the protest live streaming as she led chants.

She was there to protest the administration's deportations that have been happening across the country.

“I'm a Chicana,” Mendoza said “My family's been here for about five generations on both sides. And I have a step grandpa who is affected heavily by this.”

Mendonza said that other members of her family had also been affected by mass deportations.

She said that she and her partner have been discriminated against and have been in situations where their lives were in danger.

“ We ran off roads, told that we were nothing but good for nothing spics. And this is happening in Nevada,” she said. ”We need to stop fascism, we need to stop racism [in] this generation or else it's going to follow us.”

The protest started with a small group and eventually expanded to both sides of South Carson Street.

Despite the wind, the crowd waved signs and banners. A large portion of the protest signs denounced Elon Musk. The crowd chanted “Deport Musk.”

The protesters gathered at the same time as the state’s legislators were conducting business inside, but there was no presence of any lawmakers at the rally.

Captain Powrie, from Fernley, said they want local and state elected officials to stand up for minorities.

“ I know we're usually a pretty swing state during voting and we did end up going the other way this year,” Powrie said . “But I do really feel like letting the smaller voices speak and protecting our minorities.”