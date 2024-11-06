Roundtable: Discussing Nevada's election results

This piece originally appeared as part of KNPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. It was published by Joe Schoenmann on Nov. 6, 2024.

This show features KUNR's political reporter Lucia Starbuck, KNPR's political reporter Paul Boger and KTNV's senior political analyst Steve Sebelius.

The votes are in, and many are still being counted, but we know Donald Trump was elected president again.

Many other races are too close to call, but the ballot questions — we know how Nevadans voted.

But what does it all mean for us? With Trump as president, how might that change the status of the country?

How about the Clark County School Board? Two women who have been or are members of the right-wing Moms for Liberty group, which has sought to ban books that talk about LGBTQ+ issues or racism, were leading early this morning.

It appears that Shelley Berkley, a former Democratic congresswoman, will win the race for Las Vegas mayor.

Governor Joe Lombardo will keep his veto power, as both the state assembly and senate remain Democratic, but both do not appear to have supermajorities.

Then for ballot questions, abortion rights and voter ID passed easily. But ranked choice voting and open primaries failed.