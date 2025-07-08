© 2025 KUNR
Local business expanding nationally

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published July 8, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT
10 Torr delivery truck loaded with their products.
Walk through the doors of 10 Torr and you’ll find a bar serving products they make onsite. Looking past the bar through the windows, rows of silver fermentation tanks line the room — containing their vacuum distilled alcohol.

Annalisa Suarez, craft beverage and spirits director, said they are among the few in the country using a vacuum distillation process.

“So we use pressure on our products, cold pressure to make it instead of heating anything up. So you’re not releasing anything that doesn’t taste good, no off flavors, you’re just getting the freshness of our product,” Suarez said.

She said they source most of their ingredients locally from businesses like Hub Coffee Roasters.

As of last month, their products including canned cocktails, vodkas, and coffee liquor became available online.

To keep up with the expansion, Suarez said they have hired more brewers and changed their website. They also created their own app.

10 Torr has been working to expand nationally for a while. This goal was achieved in late June when their products became available in 48 states.
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
