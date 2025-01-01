Mariel Day

Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising. Day is double minoring in Spanish and Psychology. She hopes to gain hands-on experience with local reporting and to meet people with amazing stories during her internship at KUNR. She loves to write profile stories and explainers. She is also intrigued by the world of PR and hopes to learn both sides of journalism in college.

Mariel was born in Cebu, Philippines and immigrated to Reno when she was 13 years old. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Some of her interests are fitness, baking, cooking, travel, and food.

