27 students charged with vandalizing Reno High School

A burnt tire, broken equipment, and smashed windows were some of the damages done by eight students indicted for vandalizing Reno High School on May 22.

Graffiti involving racist and anti-semitic symbols was also sprayed throughout the school.

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said he has never seen a case like this before.

“I’ve been a prosecutor in this community for 23 years, and I’ve not seen a case of this breadth in terms of number of defendants and attention drawn by the community,” Hicks said.

The following students have been indicted for damage of property used for educational purposes: Korbin Depaepe, Reagan Jacksick, Devyn Maaka, Wylder May, Isabella Russel, Owen Shuff, Brady Smith and Aral Unlu.

Hicks also announced trespassing charges against 12 students but charges against several minors involved in the case are under seal.

As of the afternoon of July 11, all eight of the indicted had turned themselves in.