Washoe County Schools

The head of the Washoe County School District announced Thursday she will retire at the end of the school year.Superintendent Kristen McNeill announced…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Nevada Reports 1,552 Additional COVID Cases, 21 More DeathsBy The Associated…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of June 3, 2021.Nearly Half Of Residents 12 And Older In Carson City And Washoe County Are Fully…
Las escuelas públicas de Nevada permanecen cerradas como parte del esfuerzo del estado para luchar contra la propagación de coronavirus. Pero para evitar…
Diana Tibaduiza migrated to Reno from Colombia in the early 2000’s. Her early years in the states exposed her to a life of bullying and trauma as a young…
An Innovations High School graduate is the first recipient of a new scholarship, after winning an international music competition. Reno Public Radio’s…
Three 2016 graduates from Damonte Ranch are now national champions in 3-D animation. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick has more.McKayl Turner was a pretty…
Students from Washoe County had the chance to share what is and isn’t working in their schools at a special event hosted by the school district. Reno…
The Washoe County School District held its annual State of Education address Monday night, and announced a major grant for local schools. Reno Public…
Washoe County is reporting its highest high school graduation rate in history, with a more than 3% increase last school year. Reno Public Radio's Michelle…