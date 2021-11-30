-
Read in English.Un nuevo estudio se suma a la creciente evidencia de que las ciudades con más inmigrantes indocumentados, no experimentan más crimen…
A new study adds to the growing evidence that cities with more undocumented immigrants don’t see more crime because of them.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has declared a state of emergency after a march against police brutality turned violent Saturday. KUNR’s Paul Boger was in the…
According to the Reno Police Department, the Reno community is experiencing a decrease in crimes in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic.For weeks now,…
This week marked the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. 58 people were murdered and hundreds more were injured while…
A South Lake Tahoe man has been sentenced to jail time after illegally digging at a Native American archaeological site and destroying artifacts. KUNR’s…
Hundreds flooded onto Virginia Street on Saturday morning for the third annual Women’s March in Reno. At the helm were various groups of indigenous women…
Disaster planning often focuses on treating adults and overlooks the special needs of children. KUNR’s Anh Gray reports as more communities nationwide…
Students across the nation participated in a national school walkout Wednesday. The protests were aimed at pressing lawmakers to take action against gun…
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport has received about a dozen reports over the past year of a pet adoption scam that’s claiming to operate in…