Gustavo Sagrero

Gustavo is a bilingual reporter at KUNR based in Reno. Nació en Idaho pero su familia es de Michoacán. Si desea compartir un consejo de noticias, comuníquese con nosotros.

In addition, Gustavo is an AIR 2021 New Voices scholar and an Investigative Reporters and Editors JOC Fellow.

An avid collector of restaurant take-out menus and T-shirts, Gustavo has spent a good few years in the service industry and uses those experiences to fuel his curiosities and develop his stories. You’ll likely find him searching for the perfect bowl of menudo or in the middle of a street with a phone camera in hand — if you see him, be kind enough to warn him if there’s a car coming his way.