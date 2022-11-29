“Llegaron Los Guanacxs” art exhibit in Sparks extended until the end of December

El Rincon serves traditional Salvadoran dishes, including pupusas and curtido, which is a mix of pickled cabbage, carrots, and onions. For the past few months, they’ve also served as a space for viewing art.

Artist Ruby Barrientos was one of the major coordinators for this art exhibit.

“People love it, and it's obviously creating an impact, you know, within the community that eats there,” Barrientos said.

She said many museums say they make space for diversity, but she rarely sees brown, black, or indigenous people and artists in those spaces.

“I think a lot of these spaces claim to want to be diverse, and inclusive, and create equity," she said. "But at the end of the day, most of the time, when I go to these spaces, I don't see a lot of people that look like me, or other people of color.”

Together with a few local artists, they decided to set an example resulting in the “Llegaron Los Guanacxs” art exhibit at El Rincon, which has already been extended a couple of times and will continue through December.