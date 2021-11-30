-
Throughout the pandemic, there has been a lack of resources in languages other than English. So some groups aren’t getting the information they need. One…
It is possible that we have racist members of our family, even if we don’t want to admit it. Our abuelita might not realize it when she points at every…
The Latino and Hispanic population is the largest ethnic minority group in the United States. But many of their stories are left out of the historical…
PLAN, the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada put together a rally honoring first time Latino Voters in Reno. KUNR’s Stephanie Serrano checked it…
Listen to and read this story in English. En el candente debate nacional sobre inmigración usualmente surge la pregunta de ¿por qué los inmigrantes…
Escuche y lea la entrevista completa con Maria Hinojosa en español. As the anchor and managing editor of the NPR program Latino USA, Maria Hinojosa is…
Listen to and read this story in English. Nuestra reportera Natalie Van Hoozer entrevistó a Maria Hinojosa, la presentadora y la editora de Latino USA, un…
Escuche y lea la historia en español. The heated national debate on immigration often brings up the question of why undocumented immigrants didn’t enter…
With continued uncertainty about the future of the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, a community art project recently stopped…
A Reno church held a forum this week in partnership with local law enforcement and community organizations to cover topics for immigrants and refugees.…