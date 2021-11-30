-
Reno is home to many artists, some who paint, some who draw, and even those who perform on the streets to try and earn some extra cash, or in hopes of…
Many mural-painting events let the public gaze upon artists decorating a wall. However, this July during Artown, a community workshop in Spanish Springs…
Enrollment in science and technology programs is skyrocketing at Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno. But, as KUNR’s…
In a $4.5 million dollar land deal, the Nevada Historical Society is moving to downtown Reno. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada…
Artown is in its 23rd year. The month-long festival is something many look forward to. There are nearly 500 total workshops, exhibits, events and…
The Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert attracts 70,000 people each year. Our reporter Paul Boger is there and took these photos of the artwork…
Murals are popping up all over Midtown Reno and trickling into the downtown corridor as well. The city counts close to 60, making it easy to spot one. Our…
Artown has been operating for over two decades, but this is the first year it is offering Spanish programming. KUNR reporter Stephanie Serrano explores…
Teens have been participating in an inclusive street art camp for Artown, where artists with disabilities and without disabilities work together to create…
Nevada’s non-profit arts and culture organizations accounted for more than $471 million in economic activity, and 10,000 full-time jobs in 2015.That’s…