UNR grad who participated in white supremacist rally in Charlottesville arrested in Reno

Peter Cytanovic is being held in the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility on a felony fugitive warrant from Charlottesville. A fugitive warrant is for criminal charges issued in another state, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held without bail in Washoe County as he awaits an extradition hearing. A date for the hearing has not been set. After that, he will be transported to Virginia to face charges there. It’s unclear what charges he faces.

Earlier this year, the AP reported that a grand jury in Virginia indicted several people on felony charges for carrying flaming torches with the intent to intimidate. According to the Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the indictments are related to the 2017 white supremacist rally on the University of Virginia campus. A woman was killed and dozens injured when a neo-Nazi drove his car into counter-protesters.