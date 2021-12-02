U.S. Headlines

-
The animals, including an entire wolf pack, were found poisoned earlier this year. "All investigative leads have been exhausted," says Oregon State Police Capt. Stephanie Bigman.
Gov. Steve Sisolak apologized on behalf of his state and promised to cooperate with an investigation of the federal government's past policies and oversight of Native American boarding schools.
New York City is starting to get back to its glittery, joyful self, and businesses are excited about returning shoppers. But they're also anxious about another potential COVID lockdown.
The parents of the shooter in this week's shooting at a Michigan school have been charged in connection with the killings.
A small town in Montana is recovering after a rare winter wildfire destroyed dozens of homes and businesses. A fire ecologist says this is lengthening fire season is due to climate change.
The decorated war veteran and retired pastor was among the first African Americans to desegregate the military and fight during World War II.
Authorities had been searching for James and Jennifer Crumbley since Friday afternoon, after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them. Their son is charged with murder.
The unusually high and low tides will be affecting coastal communities over the weekend. Scientists are calling on residents and visitors to help document the phenomenon.
The federal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, former companion of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, began in earnest this week. She's accused of grooming girls on Epstein's behalf.
Nevada's Supreme Court largely sided with gun manufacturers' argument that Nevada law immunizes them from civil actions unless the weapons malfunction.
Jennifer and James Crumbley — parents of the 15-year-old suspect of the Michigan school shooting — were charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter.