Suspect who made threats aimed at UNR in custody

The person of interest who made online threats to the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), and nearby businesses is now in custody, UNR Police announced Monday evening on their social media accounts.

UNR police and local law enforcement followed up on leads that eventually led to the location of the suspect.

The identity of the suspect was not provided.

On Sunday night, UNR police were alerted of threats made through the online platform Yelp. A user under the name of “Skyler S” wrote public threats against local night clubs and UNR students. The post also featured an image of a man with his middle finger extended next to an image of a bullet.

UNR officials gave no further instructions about the incident and the university operations continued as usual on Monday, which caused confusion among students and staff.

