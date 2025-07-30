Update: Deadly shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino; names of individuals killed are released

Sparks Police identified the victims as Justin Aguila and Andrew Canepa of Southern California. The two men were in town for a bachelor party. Both were shot from behind while waiting to go to the airport.

Angel Martinez, a Reno/Sparks resident, was “ambushed” by the suspect while driving through the parking lot. He died on the scene.

Two people remain hospitalized and are expected to fully recover, according to Sparks Police.

The third person injured was treated and released Monday.

Sparks Police said they will not be releasing the names of the injured.

The suspect has been identified as Dakota Hawver, a 26-year-old Reno resident. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Chris Johnson from the Reno Police Department said of the officers involved in the shooting, only one sustained injuries.

“The six officers that were involved in the officer involved shooting have been placed on standard administrative leave per policy. Officers have also been provided with wellness and peer support resources to support them and their families during this time,” Johnson said.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.