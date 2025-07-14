© 2025 KUNR
Nevada extends grant funding for nature-based learning for youth

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published July 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Gardening, mountain biking, and bird watching – those are just some of the activities that kids in Nevada have been able to do thanks to grant funding from the state legislature.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers extended the Outdoor Education and Recreation Grant Program, which provides $500,000 for youth outdoor education over the next two years. The $1 million in total funding has supported 45 projects across the state so far.
Outdoor Education Reel

In addition to directly supporting educational efforts, the money has helped expand access by covering transportation to and from outdoor activities.

In spite of their proximity to public lands, more than half of Nevadans living in frontier counties feel that they do not live within walking distance of outdoor recreation, according to the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

Kendal Scott is the outdoor education lead with the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation, which oversees the funding. She said many children face barriers to getting outside.

“Time is a big one for people. Parents are so busy, especially if you’re trying to get somewhere [that] requires a bit of a drive. Or transportation is a big one. That’s a big reason why that’s an eligible cost,” Scott said.

Scott said that when kids spend time outdoors, it benefits their mental and physical health. According to the CDC, playing outdoors can improve a child’s grades, behavior, and attention span.

“But also, as they spend time outside and develop these connections to nature, connections to the land in Nevada specifically, they grow up and they tend to be more conservation-minded and behave and have attitudes in ways that are better for our lands and waters,” Scott said.

Despite these gains, Scott said the need for funding is much greater than what the program can provide. Last year, the division received application requests for twice the amount of money the program received.

Organizations that serve youth, such as schools, nonprofits, and local governments can apply for the next round of grant funding starting Aug. 1.
