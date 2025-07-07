Project 150 helps disadvantaged high school students

Along Foster Drive sits a small brown brick house. Inside shoes, clothes, and baskets of socks fill shelves.

Volunteers are busy cleaning and organizing the boutique, as they prepare for back to school season.

By mid-July, students, or shoppers as they are called, will browse the shelves and aisles.

They each get five bottoms,10 tops, two hoodies, and seven pairs of socks and underwear.

In addition, they also get school supplies, hygiene items, and snacks.

Liz McFarland, lead volunteer, said there are no income requirements. Students just need to be enrolled in high school.

“As long as you go to school and keep going to school, you qualify. So hopefully the people that are listening spread the word and tell people that need it. You know this is available to you because you are going to high school,” McFarland said.

Starting July 14, students can “shop” on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

McFarland said students can come by from 1:30 until 5:30 p.m.

The boutique will also be open the first two Saturdays of August. On the week of August 11, students can come on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Afterwards, shopping days will be every Wednesday afternoon. And, the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“We never like to turn away shoppers. We always see them. So if we see that we’re getting too many shoppers, we’ll probably add more days, because we don’t want people not to be able to have what they need to go to school,” McFarland said.

Project 150 is accepting donations and volunteers. For more information, visit Project150reno.org or call Liz McFarland at 775-203-4755.

Notice of Disclosure: Mariel Day is a Project 150 scholarship recipient.