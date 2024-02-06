© 2024 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage

Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
Crystal Willis
/
KUNR Public Radio

KUNR 2024 Election Coverage

Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

Nevada’s Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, and the Republican Party-run caucus is Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Visit KUNR’s FAQ guide to view key questions about voting and additional resources.

Visite esta nota de KUNR con respuestas a preguntas frecuentes sobre el proceso de votación en Nevada y recursos adicionales.

