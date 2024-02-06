KUNR 2024 Election Coverage

Nevada’s Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, and the Republican Party-run caucus is Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
Visit KUNR’s FAQ guide to view key questions about voting and additional resources.
Visite esta nota de KUNR con respuestas a preguntas frecuentes sobre el proceso de votación en Nevada y recursos adicionales.
A rule change passed in 2021 replaced Nevada's caucus with a primary. But Nevada's GOP has objected to the plan and is holding its own party caucus.
Heading into next week’s primary and Republican caucus, some Republicans who find themselves in the middle feel unheard.
Quiénes pueden votar y quiénes no: los inmigrantes que no son ciudadanos estadounidenses no pueden elegir presidentes ni congresistas.
The first day of early voting for the 2024 Nevada Presidential Preference Primary kicked off on Jan. 27 for registered Republicans and Democrats. KUNR spoke with voters throughout Fernley, Fallon, and Sparks.
Registered Republicans in Nevada have two opportunities coming up next month to vote for a GOP presidential nominee. The new process is creating some confusion among voters.
Nuestro medio aliado Factchequeado explica cómo son las primarias presidenciales de cada partido y qué particularidad tienen en 2024.
Antes de las primarias y caucus presidenciales de 2024 en Nevada, KUNR responde a cuatro preguntas clave sobre el proceso de votación.
Ahead of the 2024 presidential preference primaries and caucus in Nevada, KUNR answers four key questions about voting.
En 13 estados y territorios de los Estados Unidos, como Nevada, los votantes elegirán quién será el candidato presidencial de al menos 1 de los 2 grandes partidos en caucus, no en elecciones primarias.
In 2024, abortion could be on the ballot in nearly a dozen states, including some in the Mountain West.