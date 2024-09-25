© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Stories
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Northern Nevada Black voters on safeguarding democracy, economy, and Harris vs Trump

By Lucia Starbuck
Published September 25, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT
Sisters Beverly Johnson (left) and Sherrell Collins at the KUNR studio in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 4, 2024.
1 of 4  — Sisters Beverly Johnson and Sherrell Collins.jpg
Sisters Beverly Johnson (left) and Sherrell Collins at the KUNR studio in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 4, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
A woman is sitting and smiling while looking toward the camera. A microphone is pointing toward her.
2 of 4  — Assemblywoman Angie Taylor, Lucia Starbuck
Assemblywoman Angie Taylor during the Nevada Legislative Session in Carson City, Nev., on Feb. 22, 2023.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Co-founders Donald Griffin (left) and RoMar Tolliver at Black Wall Street in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 27, 2024.
3 of 4  — Co-founders Donald Griffin and RoMar Tolliver at Black Wall Street.jpg
Co-founders Donald Griffin (left) and RoMar Tolliver at Black Wall Street in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 27, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio
Reno-Sparks NAACP president Patricia Gallimore at the KUNR studio in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 30, 2024.
4 of 4  — Reno-Sparks NAACP president Patricia Gallimore.jpg
Reno-Sparks NAACP president Patricia Gallimore at the KUNR studio in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 30, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

Black voters are responding in different ways to seeing Kamala Harris become the first Black woman to be a presidential candidate for a major political party. For this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada, host Lucia Starbuck breaks the misconception that this voting bloc is a monolith and speaks to community members about their top issues, such as upholding democracy, the high cost of living, and education.

Hear from two sisters, Sherrell Collins, a Reno resident and US Army veteran, and Beverly Johnson, a California resident volunteering for the Harris-Walz campaign in Nevada, about the importance of rebuilding the middle class and why they say democracy is synonymous with freedom. Angie Taylor, who is now running for state senate, is the first Black woman to represent Northern Nevada in the state assembly. She discusses what it means for herself and to see Harris break barriers in their political careers.

Polling shows that former President Donald Trump continues to gain support from Black men. Michael Minta, a political science professor at the University of Minnesota, says that presidential candidates’ messaging on criminal justice and prosecution contributes to that. At Black Wall Street in Reno, the nonprofit’s co-founder, Donald Griffin, and his son, James Griffin, outline what they like about Trump, such as his business-owner mindset, while the nonprofit’s other co-founder, RoMar Tolliver, says he might stay home this November.

There is one person who believes it’s crucial to get out the Black vote no matter who the ballot is cast for and to get involved in the political process. That’s Patricia Gallimore, the Reno-Sparks NAACP president, who wants to see more African Americans civically engaged. Listen to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada to hear from these Black voters about the issues they’re taking with them to the polls.

Tags
2024 Election economydemocracyCost of Livingvoting
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck

Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor, and Crystal Willis is the digital editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.