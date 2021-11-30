-
KUNR Today: WCSD On The Hook For $20M Tax Repayment, New Nev. Driver’s Licenses Cause Issues For TSAHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.WCSD Lawsuit Dismissed, On The Hook For $20M Tax RepaymentBy KUNR StaffThe…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, July 20, 2021.PG&E Says Its Equipment Possibly Linked To Big WildfireBy The Associated…
-
The 81st Session of the Nevada Legislature is officially over after lawmakers approved one of the largest ever tax increases on the state's mining…
-
There are only four days left in Nevada's 81st legislative session, and lawmakers are scrambling to get bills out of the door and onto the governor's…
-
Election reform is shaping up to become the signature issue of Nevada's 81st legislative session. Among the measures up for consideration is a Republican…
-
Convertirse en ciudadana, vivir una pandemia y votar por primera vez son un montón de experiencias nuevas en un año. La reportera bilingüe Natalie Van…
-
As many college students gear up to vote in their first presidential election, student leaders from the University of Nevada, Reno are urging students to…
-
Read in English.Investigar cómo llenar su boleta puede ser un proceso complejo durante cualquier elección, pero es una experiencia totalmente nueva para…
-
Lee en español.Researching and completing one’s ballot can be a complex process during any election, but it’s a totally new experience for first-time…
-
Read in English.Durante sus paradas de campaña en Nevada el mes pasado, el presidente Donald Trump expresó su preocupación por la nueva ley de voto por…