Breaking down Nevada Question 3 on ranked-choice voting for high-profile races

Nevada has closed primary elections, which means voters can only vote for candidates with the same political affiliation as their registration when they cast their ballot. Ballot Question 3 proposes to overhaul that through rank-choice voting.

What is currently in place in Nevada?

Nevada has closed primaries, which means voters can only cast a ballot for one candidate per race with the same party affiliation as their voter registration during primary elections. In general elections, Nevadans can vote for one candidate per race, regardless of party affiliation.

What would change if this measure passes?

For primary elections, voters would be permitted to rank their top five candidates, regardless of party, for top-ticket races, such as U.S. and state senators and representatives, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer and controller, excluding the president.

The five candidates with the highest rankings would then move to the general election, where voters would, again, rank their choices from 1-5, or less, or none of the above. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, they will be declared the winner. If not, the person with the least amount will be dropped, and those who ranked that candidate as their first choice will have their vote moved to their second, and votes will be re-tabulated.

What do supporters say?

Supporters say the measure would empower nonpartisan voters who can’t vote for high-profile partisan races during Nevada’s closed primary elections. Registered Republicans, Democrats and nonpartisan voters are pretty evenly split in Nevada, according to the Nevada Secretary of State .

Sondra Cosgrove, a history professor at the College of Southern Nevada and the head of a nonprofit focused on civics education called Vote Nevada, says the number of nonpartisan voters has been growing in response to polarizing and divisive politics, particularly amongst college students and veterans.

“That whole new group of nonpartisan [voters] is being shut out of a lot of our process during the primary because we’re a closed primary state,” said Cosgrove. “And I’ve been thinking, well, if we’re not hearing them, if their voices are absent, is that maybe one reason that we’re getting candidates that maybe we don’t feel really reflect all of us?”

What does the opposition say?

The ballot question has bipartisan opposition. Nevada’s Democratic governor and two U.S. Senators share similar concerns, saying the proposal is confusing, complicated and could undermine democracy. Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald said it could create “jungle primaries” and could lead to having only Democrats on the general election ballot, according to statements made during a Mt. Rose Republican Women Dinner .

Not all voting rights activists are convinced, either.

“I think that there is a level of accessibility, and does this actually make it easier for everyday Nevadans to participate in an election system?” asked Emily Persaud-Zamora, executive director of Silver State Voices, which is a coalition that works on civic engagement.

She argues that changing an election through a ballot referendum leaves some people out of the conversation, particularly communities of color.

“Beyond that, if we were a state that already saw like 100%, or close to, voter turnout, I think that maybe this could be a different conversation,” said Persaud-Zamora.

Nevada saw more than 77% of eligible voters participate in the 2020 presidential election and had a voter turnout of over 62% during the 2018 midterm. Turnout for primary elections is typically around a quarter of eligible voters, according to the Nevada Secretary of State .

How does Nevada compare to other states?

There are nine states in the U.S. with completely closed primary elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures .

More than 50 city municipalities, counties and two states have implemented some form of ranked-choice voting, according to FairVote , a nonpartisan organization that focuses on election reforms, including ranked-choice voting.

What happens next if it’s approved?

Since the measure aims to change the Nevada state constitution, it will need to be approved by voters over two consecutive elections in 2022 and again in 2024.