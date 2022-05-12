KUNR 2022 election coverage

-
There are six candidates vying to be a Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) regent in District 8. They spoke about funding and access to education for rural Nevada during a forum hosted by the Nevada Faculty Alliance.
-
Six candidates for Reno mayor discussed housing and infrastructure needs during This Is Reno’s first candidate forum ahead of the 2022 primary election. KUNR’s Gustavo Sagrero speaks with Lucia Starbuck to learn what the candidates had to say.
-
The fight for Nevada’s attorney general is heating up as Republican Las Vegas attorneys Sigal Chattah and Tisha Black battle for the chance to face Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford. Editor’s note: This story contains disturbing language.
-
There are three candidates vying to be a Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) regent in District 11. Here’s why they want the job.
-
Read or listen to the news headlines for Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
-
In light of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down Roe v. Wade, attention is being turned to what individual states will do. In Nevada, abortion is largely protected by the state constitution.
-
Read or listen to the news headlines for Thursday, April 28, 2022.
-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Friday, April 22, 2022.
-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Thursday, April 21, 2022.
-
Across the Mountain West and beyond, right-wing politicians are pushing a wave of discriminatory laws. But that’s only one of the issues motivating a record number of LGBTQ candidates.Editor’s note: As a warning, this story contains strong language.