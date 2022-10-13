Have questions about the midterm elections in Northern Nevada? Ask KUNR and America Amplified!

Lee en español.

Election Day is November 8, 2022 – do you have questions about the voting process? Send your questions and thoughts to KUNR and our partner America Amplified, an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in public media. All you need to do is fill out the short form below in English, or click here to access the form in Spanish.

Whether you’d like clarification about how to register to vote, how to submit a vote-by-mail ballot, or anything else related to the voting process, KUNR is part of a new community-powered journalism project to answer those questions. Our mission is to provide you with the information you need to vote – we’re not concerned about who you vote for; we just want to make sure you are armed with the information you need to vote and understand how elections are run and kept secure.

You can also text us your voting process questions: Text “KUNR” to 855-670-1777 and follow the prompts to submit a question about participating in the midterm elections.

With help from our partners at America Amplified, we’ll send the answers directly to you.

Thank you for taking the time to share your questions, concerns and thoughts about the voting process with us.