Nevada 2022 midterm elections voting FAQ

KUNR has partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Nevadans we have been able to answer thus far.

Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question using the form on our “Elections Questions” page or by texting “KUNR” to 855-670-1777.

​​Frequently Asked Questions about the midterm elections:

When and where can I vote on Election Day?

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can vote as long as you are in line at 7 p.m. You can find out about election day polling locations by county on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website . You can drop off your mail ballot at polling locations, and ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by election day.

What’s on my ballot?

There are a number of statewide, county and local races, along with three ballot questions , on the ballot for Nevada's 2022 midterm election.

You can see what’s on your ballot by filling out the required information on this website.

How do I find out if I'm registered to vote?

Registered voters in Nevada can verify their voter registration information, update their mail ballot preference, view their voting history, find a polling location, see who their elected representatives are, and view their sample ballot by filling out the required information on this website.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

Nevada allows same day voter registration , but you must have a valid Nevada driver’s license or ID card and you must vote in person at a polling location.

What do I need to take with me to the polls in order to register and vote the same day?

At the polling location you will present your Nevada driver’s license or ID card to the election official and be provided the opportunity to register or update your existing registration. If your Nevada driver’s license or ID card does not have your current residential address you will also need to present a valid proof of residence. The following items can be used as proof of residence:

A military identification card;

A utility bill, including, without limitation, a bill for electric, gas, oil, water, sewer, septic, telephone, cellular telephone or cable television service;

A bank or credit union statement;

A paycheck;

An income tax return;

A statement concerning the mortgage, rental or lease of a residence;

A motor vehicle registration;

A property tax statement;

Any other document issued by a governmental agency; or

A tribal identification card.

This post will be updated as we and our partners at America Amplified continue to get questions, and find answers!