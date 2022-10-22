© 2022 KUNR
2022 Elections: Candidate Surveys on the Environment

Crystal Willis
KUNR Public Radio

Earlier this year, KUNR Public Radio launched a survey asking community members to share topics or issues they would like to hear about from candidates running in Nevada’s 2022 elections. Many community members voiced concern about climate change and wanted to know how their local politicians would respond to environmental issues. With additional environmental questions collected from a group of University of Nevada, Reno students majoring in a variety of fields, KUNR created a questionnaire for candidates running for nine races in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County.

Below are the candidate responses for those running for city council or mayor in Reno or Sparks and commissioner in Washoe County.

Editor’s notes: Candidates have been listed in alphabetical order by last name. We have provided candidates’ responses to our questionnaire, and each answer had a limit of 1,000 characters, with the exception of a yes or no question. Responses have not been edited for spelling, punctuation or grammar. Candidates’ answers have been fact-checked, and editor’s notes have been provided as needed. Editor’s notes were also added to provide additional context.

Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire after being reached out to multiple times; however, we will post their responses if they become available. Candidates were also asked to submit a headshot, and these photos were included upon availability.

For the KUNR “2022 Elections: Candidate Surveys on the Environment” project, Natalie Van Hoozer was the lead reporter and community engagement coordinator. Shelby Herbert assisted with fact-checking and is a reporter for the Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science, which is an initiative from the University of Nevada, Reno’s Reynolds School of JournalismCrystal Willis was the digital editor, and Lucia Starbuck and Brian Duggan were the editors.

We would like to thank community members and students of the “Latinos in the Media” class at the University of Nevada, Reno for submitting the questions which shaped this survey. KUNR’s work on this project was supported by the Democracy SOS and America Amplified programs.