Brian Duggan is the general manager of KUNR Public Radio. He’s an award-winning local media leader with more than 15 years of experience, much of it covering Northern Nevada as a journalist.

Prior to joining KUNR in August 2022, he served as the executive editor of the Reno Gazette Journal, a news organization where he also served as the investigations editor and city reporter. Before that, Duggan covered business for the Nevada Appeal and state politics for the Bismarck Tribune in North Dakota.

Duggan was born and raised in Las Vegas and graduated in 2008 from the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2017, he earned a master’s degree in public administration with a public policy certificate from the University of Southern California’s Sol Price School of Public Policy. He lives in Reno with his wife, their two boys and dog. They enjoy what Northern Nevada has to offer — from its many outdoor treasures to Reno’s vibrant and growing culture.