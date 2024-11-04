KUNR 2024 General Election Blog: Find your nearest polling site

Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

This live blog is a space for Nevada-based updates throughout Election Day from KUNR reporters on the ground in Northern Nevada, as well as results as they become available.

Browse resources from the KUNR newsroom, NPR and around the state below:



View election results as they become available:



Vea las noticias más recientes de KUNR y recursos en español.

Nearly 14,000 mail-in ballots have signature issues in Nevada

Monday, Nov. 4, at 3:05 p.m.

By Lucia Starbuck

If you return your mail-in ballot and your signature doesn’t match what your county election department has on file, your vote will not be counted. As of Monday morning, nearly 14,000 mail-in ballots needed to be signature-cured in Nevada.

There are several ways to track your ballot, including signing up through Ballot Trax online . If your contact information on your voter registration is up to date, which you can also update through the Secretary of State , your county will contact you. Political parties might also reach out. Voters can also reach out to the county in which they vote.

Nevada voters have until November 12 at 5 p.m. to address a signature issue. If you’re voting in person on Election Day, you must be in line by 7 p.m.

Some Lyon County voters will cast ballots in the wrong race following redistricting error

Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:15 a.m.

By Bert Johnson

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar announced Friday that some Lyon County voters will be casting their ballots for the wrong race.

“A portion of Lyon County Precinct 26 was not properly redistricted after the 2021 Special Legislative Session, and remained in Assembly District 38 when it should have been moved to Assembly District 39,” Aguilar said in a written statement.

The Lyon County clerk first informed state officials of the error last week, according to Aguilar’s office. But with voting well underway, they can’t do much to address the problem before the end of the election.

Voters can contact Lyon County administrators at (775) 463-6501 for more information.