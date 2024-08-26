Manuel Holguin Jr.

Manny is KUNR State Government Journalist, leading coverage of Nevada’s government, producing in-depth reports, a monthly politics show, and organizing public policy forums across the state. He also collaborates with other media outlets to provide bilingual (English and Spanish) reporting, ensuring state government news reaches diverse communities.

Manny grew up on the US-Mexico border which he credits as a main drive to pursue a career in journalism. His career has taken him across the country, from covering immigrant communities in New York City, to reporting the effects of gentrification in Dallas. Most recently, he served as a civic journalist in southwest North Dakota.

When he’s not covering pressing matters, you can find Manny binge-watching movies, frequenting art museums, supporting local bookstores—or on an endless hunt to find the finest Pad Thai in town.