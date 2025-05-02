Nevada Lawmakers urge congress to ban ICE in churches and schools

At a hearing Thursday, lawmakers heard a resolution calling on Congress to ban immigration enforcement in sensitive areas — including churches and schools.

During the hearing Assemblymember Cecelia González testified that Assembly Joint Resolution 9 is in response to growing fear among immigrant communities.

González and the ACLU of Nevada drafted the resolution following community response to similar bills she has in the legislature.

These bills are focused on providing safeguards for immigrant communities across the state. The bills include AB460 and AB217 which restricts ICE in schools without judicial warrants but excludes public colleges or universities.

“ Through talking with some students, families will be self deporting after the semester,” Gonzalez said. “I've also talked to some of the schools and colleges that they've seen a decrease in their enrollment.”

González said the resolution would send a clear message that Nevada lawmakers oppose immigration crackdowns in sensitive areas. The resolution will now go to the senate for consideration.

